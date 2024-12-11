iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

