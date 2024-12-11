iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

