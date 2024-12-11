iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.37 and last traded at C$17.37. Approximately 2,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.46.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.16.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.