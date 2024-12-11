iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $461.62 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $522.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

