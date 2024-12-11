iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,089.3% during the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,393,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $461.62 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

