iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $461.62 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

