iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

