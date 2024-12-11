iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

