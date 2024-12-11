iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703,598 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

