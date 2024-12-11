iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 1776997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

