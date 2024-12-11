iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

