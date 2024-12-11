iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 2328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.