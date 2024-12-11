iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 2328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.