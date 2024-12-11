iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $292.57 and a 1 year high of $413.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average is $370.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

