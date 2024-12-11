iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 257,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $307.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $232.59 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.