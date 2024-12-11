iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.91 and last traded at $149.91, with a volume of 37354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,462,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,744,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

