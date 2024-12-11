iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 148421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

