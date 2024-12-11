iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,464,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $104.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

