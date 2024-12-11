iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

