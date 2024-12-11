iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Position Lowered by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

