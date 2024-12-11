J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

