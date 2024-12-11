Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 32.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

