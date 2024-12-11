Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Outdoor Brands worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $186.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

