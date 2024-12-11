Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,848 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 542,464 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 32.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 231,779 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 7.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 641,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Up 0.6 %

Ranpak stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W cut Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.