Jane Street Group LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,936,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

