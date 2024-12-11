Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after buying an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after buying an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after buying an additional 444,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFIV stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

