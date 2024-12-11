Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01), with a volume of 1430222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.20.
About Jangada Mines
Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jangada Mines
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.