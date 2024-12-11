Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 4.66% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth $55,216,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,816,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 143,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

