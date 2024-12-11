Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

JAZZ stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

