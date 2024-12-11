Jeremy Cox Sells 7,771 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00.

NYSE HPE traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 20,623,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,722. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $105,185,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

