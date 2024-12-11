Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Results in Recent 8-K Filing

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a Wisconsin-based company (NASDAQ: JOUT), has recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, as per the Form 8-K filing submitted on December 10, 2024. In the filing, Johnson Outdoors Inc. revealed that it issued a press release detailing the financial results for the mentioned fiscal year.

Get alerts:

The company disclosed that the press release, termed Exhibit 99.1 in the report, provides an overview of its operational and financial outcomes for the specified period. The information, including the press release, is being provided in accordance with regulations but should not be considered as formally “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, the details within the filing are not subject to be incorporated by reference in any registration statement or similar document under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically stated otherwise in such filings.

As part of the Form 8-K filing, Johnson Outdoors Inc. included the press release dated December 10, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1, along with an Interactive Data File as part of the document. The information provided in the filing sheds light on the financial status and performance of Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the fiscal year in question.

David W. Johnson, Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Outdoors Inc., signed the Form 8-K report on behalf of the company on December 10, 2024.

This announcement is echoed through the Exhibit Index to the Current Report on Form 8-K, showcasing the transparency and compliance of Johnson Outdoors Inc. with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The financial data disclosed by Johnson Outdoors Inc. in this recent filing provides shareholders, investors, and the financial community with valuable insights into the company’s performance during the specified fiscal year, reflecting its commitment to regulatory compliance and stakeholder communication.

The market response to Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s financial results for fiscal year 2024 remains to be observed, with investors likely to scrutinize the details provided in the press release to make informed decisions regarding their investments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Johnson Outdoors’s 8K filing here.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles