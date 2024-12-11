Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

