Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.93). Approximately 178,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 115,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.40 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.80.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

