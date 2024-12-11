KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $641.87 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $542.41 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.