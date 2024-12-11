Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

