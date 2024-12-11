Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.