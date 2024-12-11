Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.