Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

