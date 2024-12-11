Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,245 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
