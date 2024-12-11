Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,245 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.