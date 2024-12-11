Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

