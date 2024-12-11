KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $33.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 10,852,468 shares traded.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

