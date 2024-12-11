Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 117,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 447,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,584.90. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Latham Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 103.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

