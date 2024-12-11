Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,076 shares of company stock worth $421,990 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,582,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,050,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

