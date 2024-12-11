Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

