Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 5695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

