Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.1 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $989,121.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,647.94. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,386.40. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock worth $2,271,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.