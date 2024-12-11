Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 1.0 %
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
