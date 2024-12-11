LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.97. 214,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,946,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

