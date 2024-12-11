Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 780365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 196.9% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

