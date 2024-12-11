LRI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

STZ stock opened at $242.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

