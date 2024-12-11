LRI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LRI Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,409,903 shares of company stock worth $1,737,563,234. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

